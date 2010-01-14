New Tutoring Service Gives Students an Edge

Leading Edge Tutors provides help in all subjects for K-12 students

Private, in-home tutoring is in high demand. Parents appreciate the help from a tutor and the efficiency of one coming to the comfort of their home.

The high pressures of school nearly requires additional academic attention, and because of a good tutor, students are feeling confident about their grades.

Leading Edge Tutors, a new tutoring service in Santa Barbara, has a dedicated interest in helping students find the ideal in-home educator to meet their individual needs.

Leading Edge Tutors opened in October and provides one-on-one tutoring in all subjects for students in kindergarten through 12th grade.

Many tutors are accustomed to the unique demands of home-schoolers and have experience with ADD and other learning disabilities.

“I help tutors find the work they love, I help a child improve his or her attitude towards learning, and I help parents save time and resources,” said Rae Largura president of Leading Edge Tutors. “Parents don’t always have the chance to research backgrounds and qualifications. When inviting someone into your own home, the criteria are high. Our tutors not only have a passion for children and education, they are screened and interviewed extensively.”

Leading Edge Tutors services all cities within Santa Barbara County. For more information or to schedule a free personal consultation, click here or call 805.450.2328.

— Rae Largura is president of Leading Edge Tutors.