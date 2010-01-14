Peter Goodell Appointed Portfolio Manager at The Duncan Group

The company provides property management services for People's Self-Help Housing

Peter Goodell has been appointed portfolio manager for southern Santa Barbara and Ventura counties at The Duncan Group.

The Duncan Group provides property management services for Peoples’ Self-Help Housing’s complexes in Ventura, Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties, and manages more than 1,250 residential units in 28 communities.

Goodell has worked as managing partner of Goodell Investments LLC, a commercial real estate management firm. He also served as vice president/CFO of Goodell Packing Corporation, a citrus processing organization affiliated with Sunkist Growers Inc.

Goodell was a branch manager for Montecito Bank & Trust and a business banking officer for Wells Fargo Bank in Sacramento.

A Goleta resident, Goodell graduated from the University of the Pacific with a bachelor’s degree in business administration with an emphasis on finance.

— Annette Montoya is the corporate communications manager for Peoples’ Self-Help Housing.