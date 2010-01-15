San Marcos Senior Katie Shara Awarded Harriet Miller Scholarship

The honor student is recognized for her accomplishments in and out of the classroom, and for fulfilling the 'vision for youth leaders'

Just about a week after her death, former Santa Barbara Mayor Harriet Miller’s legacy lived on Thursday as a scholarship was bestowed in her honor.

San Marcos High School senior Katie Shara received the Harriet Miller Youth Leadership Award at the Downtown Organization’s Annual Luncheon and Awards Presentation at the Canary Hotel.

Miller, long active in Santa Barbara politics, was 90 when she died at home on Jan. 6.

Downtown Organization Executive Director Bill Collyer said he was humbled to help present the awards this year and honored Miller’s work with young people.

Collyer said that when he first came to Santa Barbara, Miller was an outgoing mayor who used her money to create a youth leadership endowment. He said the Downtown Organization shared a close relationship with Miller, and that she profoundly influenced the arts scene into what it is today.

“Miller was truly a Santa Barbara icon,” Collyer said, adding that she had a generous soul.

Susan Young, neighborhood and outreach services supervisor for the city of Santa Barbara, awarded Shara the $500 scholarship.

“Katie mirrors the goals of Mayor Miller and her vision for youth leaders,” Young said.

Shara, who has a 4.46 GPA, is a member of the National Honor Society and editor of the King’s Page, the San Marcos High student newspaper. She is captain of the school’s volleyball team, and she volunteers with the Santa Barbara Humane Society and the East and Westside Kids Clubs.

Shara is also a member of the Santa Barbara Youth Council, which Miller was active in orchestrating.

Also honored at Thursday’s luncheon was Ginny Brush, who received the 2009 Downtown Citizen of the Year Award. Brush is executive director of the Santa Barbara County Arts Commission.

Dave Lombardi received the George Gerth Volunteer of the Year Award. Lombardi has been instrumental in working with decision-makers on downtown issues such as public safety, panhandling and an alternate giving campaign for the homeless.

