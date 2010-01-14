SBHS Jazz Students to Perform Monday at SOhO

The Jazz Band and Jazz Combos will take the stage at 7 p.m.

The Santa Barbara High School Jazz Band and Jazz Combos will take the stage at SOhO Restaurant & Music Club, 1221 State St., at 7 p.m. Monday.

The young jazz maestros will perform for the public and show off their musical chops.

Admission is $10 for the public and $5 for students.

“The Santa Barbara High School Jazz Band will absolutely blow you away,” says Jeff Wing, SBHS parent and music booster. “They defy expectations. When they take the stage and begin playing, it’s an eye opener. This is a perfect opportunity to support the SBHS music program while taking in some truly amazing jazz. ... SBHS Music Director Charles Ortega is doing some amazing things with these young talents.”

For more information, call Santa Barbara High School at 805.966.9101 x252 or SOhO at 805.962.7776.

— Jeff Wing is a Santa Barbara High School parent.