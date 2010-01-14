Suspect Arrested in Armed Robbery of Gas Station on State Street

Police say the Ventura man threatened to kill the victim if he spoke with police about the September incident

Detectives with the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department have tracked down and arrested a Ventura man suspected in an armed robbery on Upper State Street.

On Sept. 23, 2009, a man entered a gas station in the 4000 block of State Street.

The suspect pulled a gun and threatened the clerk, who was in the process of closing the store.

The man ordered the clerk to the ground and stole the clerk’s cell phone and wallet, along with cash and cigarettes from the store.

During a several-month investigation, detectives learned that the suspect had called the victim’s friend and threatened to kill the victim and the victim’s family if he spoke with law enforcement about the crime.

Sheriff’s detectives, working with the Ventura Police Department, identified the suspect as Joshua Graham Packer, 20, of Ventura.

On Thursday, detectives served a search warrant at Packer’s home in Ventura, where he was arrested without incident.

He was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on charges of armed robbery and making criminal threats. Bail was set at $100,000.

— Drew Sugars is a public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.