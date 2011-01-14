Wednesday, April 4 , 2018, 3:30 am | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 
 

Alan Griffin: Instill Charitable Habits in Children

Lessons taught at a young age can develop a foundation to build on later

By Alan Griffin | January 14, 2011 | 5:20 p.m.

Americans are giving people. Even as the economy continued to struggle in 2009, we still managed to give more than $300 billion to charity.

Alan Griffin
While this was about a 3 percent decrease from 2008, it was still a staggering number. This suggests that people pass their charitable values on to future generations. If giving is important to you, there are ways to make it part of your child’s personality as well.

For children age 5 or younger, the world naturally tends to revolve around the child. Don’t try to explain the nuances of a favorite cause to a 4-year-old. However, little lessons, such as teaching your child how to share toys with a sibling or friend, can develop a foundation that you can build on later.

Children ages 6 through 12 are becoming more aware of the world around them. While this might extend only to their neighborhood or social circles, countless opportunities exist to extend some charity. An older neighbor may need help mowing the lawn or doing simple household chores. Your place of worship may sponsor a food bank or clothing drive for the less fortunate. Or your child’s school may get involved with contributing to a natural disaster relief fund to help people halfway around the world.

At this age, children can learn that both their time and money can make a difference in the world. And the most likely way they’ll learn this is to follow your example. This might include helping you when you help others with your time. Or it may involve contributing a small percentage of an allowance to a charity of your child’s choice.

In the teen years, children have a better understanding of charity, and may participate in community service as part of their schools’ requirements or on their own. Other less obvious ways to contribute might include giving blood to help others whose lives depend on it. Work with your child to research charities. Look for charities that responsibly balance their funds to help others and fulfill their missions, while maintaining reasonable administrative costs.

Talk to the pros. Don’t forget that charitable contributions may help reduce both your taxable income and assets. Talk to an estate planning attorney, a tax adviser and your licensed financial professional to learn how both you and your favorite charities can benefit from your contributions.

— Alan Griffin is branch manager and partner of Crowell, Weedon & Co., 111 W. Micheltorena St., Suite 200, in Santa Barbara. Click here for more information or call 805.618.3160.

