CAC to Host Reception for New Coordinator of Task Force on Gangs

A community meet-and-greet with Dr. Gus Frias will be held Jan. 26 in the Faulkner Gallery

The Community Action Commission of Santa Barbara County will host a community reception to introduce Dr. Gus Frias, recently hired to coordinate the work of the South Coast Task Force on Youth Gangs.

The reception will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 26 in the Faulkner Gallery of the Santa Barbara Public Library, 40 E. Anapamu St.

Parking will be available in the garage at 1221 Anacapa St.

RSVP by Jan. 23 to the CAC’s Erika Sanchez at 805.964.8857 x101.

For more information, call Fran Forman, executive director of the Community Action Commission at 805.964.8857 or Lori Pedersen of the City of Santa Barbara at 805.564.5302.

— Lori Pedersen represents the City of Santa Barbara.