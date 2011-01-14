Deceased Male Found Inside Camper Vehicle at Property on Milpas Street

Santa Barbara police say there were no signs of trauma or foul play

Santa Barbara police discovered the body of a 47-year-old man in the back of a camper vehicle on the Eastside on Friday.

Dispatch received a call shortly after 11 a.m. reporting that the man wasn’t breathing. His camper vehicle was parked at the rear of a property at 321 N. Milpas St.

Firefighters and medics arrived on scene and pronounced the man dead, police Lt. Paul McCaffrey said.

The man had been living in his vehicle for about a year, with the property owner’s permission, and had been a caretaker of the property, according to McCaffrey.

He said the man showed no signs of trauma or foul play. His identity has been withheld pending notification of next of kin.

