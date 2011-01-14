Wednesday, April 4 , 2018, 3:28 am | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 
 

Gerald Carpenter: Coalition Stages ‘Jane’ in Observance of Roe v. Wade

Two-day run opens Saturday at the Center Stage Theater

By Gerald Carpenter, Noozhawk Contributor | January 14, 2011 | 6:06 p.m.

Playwright Paula Kamen
It has been 38 years since the U.S. Supreme Court’s Roe v. Wade decision, and in observance of the anniversary, the Santa Barbara Pro-Choice Coalition and friends are producing a two-day run of Paula Kamen’s play, Jane: Abortion and the Underground, at the Center Stage Theater at Paseo Nuevo.

Directed by Annika Speer and Angela Chandra, with sets by Taylor O’Connor, Jane stars Annalise Aguirre, Kane Anderson, Ariel Blankinship, Angela Chandra, Allie Danel, Kelsee Kennedy, Terry Li, Eric O’Donnell, Laurel Phelps, Ronit Roodman and Sevasti Travlos.

Jane is a dramatization of an organization called the Jane Collective, which operated from a Chicago base from 1969 to 1973, until Roe v. Wade removed its raison d’être.

The creation of (mostly) middle-class housewives and students, the Jane Collective offered itself as “the one safe alternative” for Chicago women of all backgrounds who wished or needed to terminate their pregnancies. The organization performed procedures in private apartments, without the involvement of physicians. In the words of the pro-choice sponsors of the production, “The collective boasted no fatalities and was well-trusted and commonly referred by police, university, clergy and hospital staff.”

Jane will play at 7 p.m. Saturday and at 2 p.m. Sunday. An opening night champagne reception will begin at 6 p.m. on the terrace.

Tickets are $15 general admission and $10 for students with ID, and can be obtained at the door or by calling 805.963.0408.

— Gerald Carpenter covers the arts as a Noozhawk contributor. He can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

