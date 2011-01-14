Noozhawk’s ‘Fun and Fit’ Twins Launch 30-Day Fitness Challenge

Kymberly and Alexandra will guide participants every step of the way — all leading to a new you in the new year

Noozhawk columnists, identical twins and fitness experts Kymberly Williams-Evans, MA, and Alexandra Williams, MA — also known as “Fun and Fit” — are launching an online “New Year = New You: 30-Day Fitness Challenge” on Monday to address the mid-month resolution slump that often affects exercisers and would-be exercisers.

According to the media, “getting into better shape” is the No. 1 New Year’s resolution. Yet few people are able to stick with this resolution for even 10 days because they lack either proper pacing, accountability, a fun factor, guidance, or accurate, trustworthy, doable information. This challenge is designed to create success and encourage adherence for the 30 days needed to repattern behavior.

People who take part in the “New Year = New You: 30-Day Fitness Challenge” will be well on their way to lifelong changes as they receive daily:

» Motivational quotes to keep going

» Fit facts to bolster efforts as the mind supports the body

» Activity challenges to move each participant’s body to a better place each day

» Nutritional ideas that actually work in real people’s lives

» Lifestyle suggestions to make people leaner, healthier; stronger, happier and smarter.

What makes this challenge unique are the small, cumulatively significant daily steps participants will get to actually achieve their goals. Nothing overwhelming; everything doable in short time frames. Also, the daily challenges are geared to meet everyone’s needs, whether shifting from neutral to drive or racing from “fairly fit” to “athletic animal.”

Fun and Fit will use a combined 55-plus years of experience as teachers, presenters, writers, mentors and international fitness experts to craft a 30-day program that focuses on success and adherence.

— Identical twins and fitness pros Kymberly Williams-Evans and Alexandra Williams have been in the fitness industry since the first aerobics studio opened on the European continent. They teach, write, edit, emcee and present their programs worldwide on land, sea and airwaves. They co-write Fun and Fit: Q and A with K and A. You can currently find them in action leading classes in Santa Barbara and Goleta. Kymberly is the former faculty minor adviser at UCSB for its fitness instruction degree offered through the Department of Exercise & Sport Studies; Alexandra serves as an instructor and master teacher for the program. Fun and Fit answers real questions from real people, so please send your comments and questions to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .