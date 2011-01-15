US Bank Celebrates Arrival in Santa Barbara

Approximately 200 community members gathered at Villa Sevillano in Carpinteria last week for a cocktail reception to celebrate US Bank’s recent opening in downtown Santa Barbara.

Susan Rogers, who was previously interviewed by Noozhawk about her return to the Santa Barbara banking world, recognized US Bank employees who had flown across the country to attend the event and introduced her team in the bank’s private client reserve.

US Bancorp chairman and CEO Richard K. Davis spoke about the significance of trust between a bank and its community, his work aiding the Obama administration in formulating economic policy, and his excitement about the Jan. 10 opening of US Bank, 936 State St., in the heart of downtown Santa Barbara. He also emphasized the importance of the client and customer in shaping the company.

With the new Santa Barbara location, and its branch at Ralphs, 5170 Hollister Ave. in Goleta, US Bank now has 668 branches in California. The Santa Barbara branch is managed by Melissa McEacheron, who has more than 20 years of banking experience in Santa Barbara, most recently with The Bank of Santa Barbara.

The bank’s private client reserve is led by Rogers, managing director and wealth management adviser who has been in the business for 30 years. Rogers came to US Bank in August from Union Bank in San Francisco, where she was the senior fiduciary officer. She previously worked for Northern Trust and US Trust in Santa Barbara. Rogers is joined by Linda Cheresh, wealth management consultant, and David Dickinson, a private banker, each of whom have 20 and 30 years, respectively, of experience in commercial real estate and private banking in Santa Barbara.

In addition to expanding its business, US Bank has contributed $6.8 million to more than 500 organizations in California, including Opera Santa Barbara, UCSB’s MESA Program and Women’s Economic Ventures. US Bank also appeared in the 2011 Tournament of Roses Parade in Pasadena on Jan. 1, sponsoring a float called “Home Is Where the Heart Is” featuring children from a local nonprofit organization that the bank supports. The float won the 2011 Crown City Innovation Trophy.

Guests at Thursday’s reception enjoyed live music provided by UCSB’s Music Department. Davis presented the group with an oversize check in the amount of $2,500 as a token of appreciation for donating the performance.

