High Winds, 50 mph Gusts Hammer Montecito

Wind advisory issued until 9 a.m. Friday; weather service warns of difficult driving conditions in Montecito, along Gaviota coast and on San Marcos Pass

The National Weather Service issued a wind advisory for Santa Barbara County’s South Coast until 9 a.m. Friday, with winds of 20 to 30 mph and gusts of 45 mph expected. Isolated gusts of 50 mph pounded Montecito early Friday.

The strongest winds will be below canyons and passes of the Santa Ynez Mountains and the weather service warned that motorists will encounter very gusty conditions in Montecito, on Highway 101 below Gaviota Pass and on Highway 154 through San Marcos Pass. Drivers of high-profile vehicles are urged to use caution.

A weak frontal system passing through the region will generate increasing northerly winds through Saturday and breezy conditions are forecast through early Monday.

Daytime weekend temperatures are forecast in the low 70s with overnight lows in the upper 40s. Thursday night, balmy conditions sent temperatures into the upper 70s in Montecito.

Click here for the complete National Weather Service forecast.

