Anacapa School Invites Community to Meet Astronaut Richard Linnehan

The community is invited to a special presentation by NASA astronaut Richard Linnehan at 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 28 in the Faulkner Gallery of the Santa Barbara Central Library, 40 E. Anapamu St.

The event is free and open to the public.

Linnehan has spent more than 58 days in orbit, including six spacewalks, one of which involved servicing the Hubble Space Telescope.

Dr. Linnehan will be in Santa Barbara as part of Anacapa School’s annual Synthesis Unit, which will explore the topic “Space: Where Are We Going?”

He will speak about his own experiences aboard the space shuttle as well as the future of human spaceflight and the U.S. space program.