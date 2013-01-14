City Cancels 2nd Plant Shutdown Thanks to Residents’ Water Conservation

The City of Santa Barbara wishes to thank water customers for their above-and-beyond water conservation efforts during this past weekend.

The community’s tremendous response to the city’s request to conserve water over the past weekend allowed the contractor to complete all the work that was planned to take place over two weekend-long shutdowns of the Cater Water Treatment Plant. As a result, the second planned shutdown of the plant is no longer needed and has been canceled.

Over the three-day shutdown, the community as a whole reduced its normal water demand by approximately 20 percent, which equates to a savings of 5 million gallons of water. The reduction in water use helped ensure there were ample water supplies for everyone’s essential needs.

The city thanks everyone for their conservation efforts, which helped make the Cater Plant shutdown successful, eliminated the need for a second shutdown and saved 5 million gallons of water.

For more information, contact water system manager Catherine Taylor at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or 805.564.5379.

— Catherine Taylor is the water system manager for the City of Santa Barbara.