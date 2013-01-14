Dr. Seuss Books Focus of Junior League’s Library Event

The Junior League of Santa Barbara will be hosting an event from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, March 2 in the Faulkner Gallery of the Santa Barbara Central Library themed around the beloved books of Dr. Seuss.

The event is free and recommended for preschool and elementary school children and their families. Children can enjoy arts and crafts as well as story time.

The Faulkner Gallery at the Santa Barbara Central Library is located at 40 E. Anapamu St. in Santa Barbara.

For more information about this event, please contact the Junior League of Santa Barbara at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

The event is a part of the Junior League of Santa Barbara’s ongoing partnerships to support literacy in the greater Santa Barbara community.

— Kelly Cornell-Weichbrod is the communications chair for the Junior League of Santa Barbara.