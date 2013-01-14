Goleta Company’s Webcams Keep Watch Over Australia Inferno

Siding Spring Observatory in Australia was ravaged over the weekend by a bush fire. All of the telescopes (including Faulkes Telescope South and other instrumentation from Goleta-based Las Cumbres Observatory Global Telescope Network) appear to be safe.

The New South Wales Fire Service used LCOGT webcams to investigate the extent of the fires.

Due to their brave efforts and the preventive measures of observatory staff, no life was lost. Sadly, some buildings, including residential buildings, were lost to the flames.

The short video above from LCOGT’s webcam feed shows the fires throughout the day.

— Edward Gomez is the education director for the Las Cumbres Observatory Global Telescope Network.