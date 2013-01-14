Sunday, June 10 , 2018, 8:46 pm | Fair 66º

 
 
 
 

Interdisciplinary Humanities Center at UCSB Examines the Aftermath of War

By UCSB Office of Public Affairs | January 14, 2013 | 9:12 p.m.

“Fallout: In the Aftermath of War,” a yearlong series presented by UC Santa Barbara’s Interdisciplinary Humanities Center, continues winter quarter with a variety of events, including lectures, panel discussions and theater performances, that examine war’s impact on individuals, cultures, institutions and societies. All events are free and open to the public.

Dexter Filkins
Dexter Filkins

The first event of the quarter is a talk by Dexter Filkins, a staff writer for The New Yorker and author of the 2008 bestseller The Forever War.

He will speak at 8 p.m. this Wednesday, Jan. 16, in Campbell Hall. Filkins was among a team of reporters from The New York Times who won a Pulitzer Prize in 2009 for their dispatches from Pakistan and Afghanistan.

On Thursday, Jan. 24, Martha Bragin will speak on “Knowing Terrible Things: Thinking the Unthinkable in Time of War.” A consultant to governments and international organizations, Bragin advises on demilitarization and reintegration of soldiers following war, with special attention to women and children. Her talk will begin at 4 p.m. in the Miller McCune Conference Room, 6020 Humanities and Social Sciences Building.

A faculty panel at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 29, will focus on the religious aspects of recent wars and their aftermath. UCSB professors Juan Campo, Richard Hecht, Kathleen Moore and Salim Yaqub will discuss Islamic politics and movement, the rise of Iran as a major player in both arenas, and the fate of Iraq’s Christians. Wade Clark Roof, the J.F. Rowny Professor of Religion and Society, will moderate.

On Wednesday and Thursday Jan. 30-31, the social-impact acting company Outside the Wire will present “Theater of War,” staged readings of selected scenes from Sophocles’ “Ajax.” The performances will begin at 7 p.m. Jan. 30 at the Marjorie Luke Theatre, 721 E. Cota St. in Santa Barbara; and at 4 p.m. Jan. 31 in UCSB’s Hatlen Theater.

Performed by professional actors Keith David, Tate Ellington, April Grace and Brian O’Byrne, the readings will be followed by panel discussions with local veterans and mental health professionals. The performances are co-sponsored by the Walter H. Capps Center for the Study of Ethics, Religion, and Public Life, and the UCSB Department of Theater and Dance.

Outside the Wire uses theater and other media to address important public health and social issues, such as combat-related psychology injury. To date, more than 200 performances have been presented to military and civilian audiences throughout the United States, Europe and Japan.

Other events in the Fallout series include talks by John W.I. Lee and Wolf Kittler, UCSB professors of history and of German, Slavic & Semitic studies, respectively; Wafaa Bilal, an Iraqi-born artist; Jonathan Shay, a clinical psychologist and the author of “Achilles in Vietnam: Combat Trauma and the Undoing of Character” and “Odysseus in America: Combat Trauma and the Trials of Homecoming”; Laura Browder, author of “When Janey Comes Marching Home: Stories of American Women at War”; Wali Ahmadi, author of “Modern Persian Literature in Afghanistan”; and Nina Berman, a documentary photographer and author of the monographs “Purple Hearts –– Back From Iraq” and “Homeland.”

In addition, a symposium featuring scholars from UCSB, the University of Victoria, and CODEPINK, a women-initiated grassroots peace and social justice movement, will examine “Life In the Age of Drones.”

A second symposium with UCSB sociology professor Lisa Hajjar and Joshua Phillips, author of “None of Us Were Like This Before,” will focus on the legacy of Abu Ghraib. Hajjar will discuss the significance of torture from the perspective of human rights, and Phillips will address the damaging legacy of torture borne by everyone involved –– the detainees, the American soldiers, and the citizens of the United States.

The series will culminate in a two-day, spring-quarter conference titled “Narrative-Making in the Aftermath of War.” Participants will study the ways in which the writing of narratives helps people impacted by war bring order to their memories and process their emotions.

Click here for more information about the series, including a complete schedule of events. Questions can be directed to Emily Zinn at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or 805.893.3137.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 