Jackson Elected Vice Chair of California Legislative Women’s Caucus

State Sen. Hannah-Beth Jackson, D-Santa Barbara, has just been elected vice chair of the California Legislative Women’s Caucus.

The 31-member bipartisan California Legislative Women’s Caucus is comprised of female state senators and Assembly members who advocate on behalf of women, children and families in the Legislature. It also seeks to increase the participation of women in state government, promote collegiality among female legislators, and work collaboratively with state and national women’s organizations to advance budget and policy priorities.

“Women and children have been disproportionately impacted by budget cuts,” Jackson said. “I look forward to helping repair the damage to critical programs and services while governing responsibly.”

According to the caucus’ process, Jackson’s term as vice chair will last for two years, after which time she will be elected chair.

Assemblywoman Bonnie Lowenthal, D-Long Beach, who previously served as the caucus’ vice chair, was just elected chair.

— Lisa Gardiner is the communications director for state Sen. Hannah-Beth Jackson.