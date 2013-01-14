Program Uses Music, Movement to Help People Living with Memory Loss

“Music and Movement for People Living with Memory Loss” will be taught in six sessions from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Jan. 16 to Feb. 20 at the Peppers Day Center.

Pre-registration is required and costs $10 per session, but family members and companions of memory-loss patients may attend for free.

Beth Amine, creator of JoyMo, will lead the sessions. She has spent four decades healing through artistic expression.

JoyMo is a multicultural-based program that combines music, visual arts and movement to enhance mobility and cognition. The sessions stimulate memory, improve motor skills and enhance overall cognition and verbal skills. Amine’s work can be seen by clicking here.

For more information, contact Luciana Cramer at the Alzheimer’s Association of the Central Coast at 805.892.4259.

— Luciana Cramer represents the Alzheimer’s Association of the Central Coast.