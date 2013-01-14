Montecito Retreat to Focus On the Upside of Change

Change is not always a welcome visitor, but there can be hidden treasures in the transition process from one stage of life to another.

By attending the upcoming retreat titled “The Butterfly Passage: Taking Flight from Transition,” readers can better understand the opportunities presented by change.

The facilitators, Cynder Sinclair and Mary Jean Vignone, will focus on the positives offered in life transitions.

Sinclair, who earned her doctorate degree in organizational management and leadership from University of Phoenix in 2008, has been leading nonprofit organizations since 1975.

Vignone is senior vice president of learning and development at Santa Barbara Bank & Trust, where she assists managers and employees to prepare for organizational and professional transitions. She received her Ph.D. in human and organizational systems from Fielding Graduate University in 2011.

The pair’s presentation at the retreat will offer insightful and inspiring reflections on the difficulties that life transitions can present, and how to overcome them to grow and triumph in the process.

The retreat will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 2 at La Casa de Maria, 800 El Bosque Road in Montecito. The fee is $60 if paid by Jan. 26 and $70 if paid after that date. Continental breakfast and lunch will be provided.

Registrants can mail a check to Cynder Sinclair, Ph.D., 1482 East Valley Road, Montecito, CA 93108. For more information, email Sinclair at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

— Cynder Sinclair is a co-facilitator for the “The Butterfly Passage” retreat.