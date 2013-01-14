Santa Barbara Foresters to Honor Ryan Church, Andre Miller at Hall of Fame Banquet

The Santa Barbara Foresters will host a Hall of Fame Banquet at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 18 at the Earl Warren Showgrounds to induct homegrown MLB outfielder Ryan Church and Forester great Andre Miller.

After attending Lompoc High School, Church played at the University of Nevada-Reno and was drafted by the Cleveland Indians. He went on to have seven very successful seasons in the majors.

Miller was a standout performer for the Foresters and was drafted by the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim out of Loyola Marymount University.

Milwaukee Brewers manager Ron Roenicke will be the special guest speaker. It will be a night filled with friends, family, laughter and baseball.

For more information or to sign up, click here or call 805.684.0657. Tickets are also available at the door.

— Rob Massar is assistant general manager for the Santa Barbara Foresters.