Santa Barbara Navy League Annual Meeting to Feature Guest Speaker Capt. Matthew Danehy

The public is invited to attend the 2013 Annual Meeting for the Santa Barbara Navy League from 5:30 to 7 p.m. this Thursday, Jan. 17, at the Reagan Ranch Center.

The featured guest speaker will be Capt. Matthew Danehy, USN Commodore, Airborne Command Control and Logistics Wing.

Danehy commanded VAW-123 “Screwtops” supporting Operations Iraqi and Enduring Freedom on the USS Enterprise (CVN 65). Additional deployments included service on the USS Forrestal (CV 59), USS Enterprise (CVN 65), and USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) supporting numerous operations including Operations Provide Comfort, Southern Watch and Bosnia-Herzegovina (click here for his full bio).

Captain Danehy will be speaking about how the shift of resources from east to west due to interests in Asia will be impacting his E2 community. The Naval Base Ventura County Color Guard will present the colors, and the Santa Barbara Sea Cadets will serve as greeters.

In addition to hearing remarks from Capt. Danehy, guests will also be able to meet local members of the armed forces, celebrate the ways in which the SBNL supported and served its adopted units in 2012 and hear what 2013 has in store, including the announcement of an exciting May ship visit. The SBNL members will also vote on the slate of SBNL officers and board for 2013.

Tickets are $15 for members and $20 for nonmembers. Wine, beer and appetizers will be served.

Tickets can be purchased online by clicking here. For more information, call 805.879.1775.

— Melinda Johansson is a public affairs officer for the Santa Barbara Navy League.