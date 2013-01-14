Autistic Teenager Reported Missing Found Safe

An autistic teenager reported missing from his home early Monday has been found, according to Santa Barbara police.

Lt. Paul McCaffrey said 13-year-old Flavio Hernandez, who was reported missing about 4 a.m. Monday after wandering away from his home in the 600 block of West Carrillo Street, was located at the downtown library soon after it opened at 9 a.m.

Flavio told a library employee that he needed to get to La Cumbre Middle School, according to McCaffrey. The library employee called La Cumbre’s principal, who knew Flavio had been reported missing.

The principal drove to the library and confirmed Flavio’s identity, according to McCaffrey.

McCaffrey said Flavio was in good health with no ill effects from being out in the cold for several hours, and he was reunited with his family.

