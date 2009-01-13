Friday, June 1 , 2018, 12:59 am | Fair 56º

 
 
 
 

CALM Creates Psychology Department to Meet Growing Community Need

The department's primary areas of focus will be research and assessments.

By Jennifer Guess | January 13, 2009 | 3:34 p.m.

CALM, Child Abuse Listening and Meditation, has introduced a new Psychology Department, led by Dr. Jessica Adams, who has been with CALM for 10 years and serves as its director of psychological programs.

CALM recognized a growing need for comprehensive psychological assessments as part of the broad spectrum of services offered to its clients, and in response has decided to form the new department.

The department includes two psychologists, Adams and Dr. Richard Solomon, and 10 psychology doctoral students from several local universities, including UCSB, Pacifica and Antioch.

The primary areas of focus of the Psychology Department are to conduct research and provide comprehensive psychological assessments for clients and community referrals. The assessments include measures that evaluate functioning in areas such as cognitive and executive functioning, personality and memory.

Testing concludes with a thorough written report of the results, and discussions with the client and/or parents, including recommendations for treatment and suggestions to improve functioning at home, school and other settings as appropriate. The testing also may include advocacy and consultation with schools or other agencies.

“The formation of the Psychology Department represents an exciting move to support and promote the unique skills of psychologists in the areas of assessment and research,” Adams said. “We’re able to offer more comprehensive services for our community, while also providing an excellent training opportunity for local doctoral-level psychology students.”

CALM was founded in 1970 to reach stressed parents before they hurt their children. CALM continues to be the only nonprofit agency in Santa Barbara County focusing solely on preventing, assessing and treating child abuse and family violence through comprehensive, cutting-edge programs. For more information, click here or call 805.965.2376.

Jennifer Guess is a publicist.

