Friday, June 1 , 2018, 12:53 am | Fair 56º

 
 
 
 

Fielding University Part of Grant to Enhance Online Programs

By Sylvia Williams | January 13, 2009 | 4:31 p.m.

Next year it will be a little easier for adult learners to find in-depth information about Fielding Graduate University’s online programs, and those of a number of other institutions, too.

Fielding is a member of Transparency By Design, a consortium of 14 adult-serving higher education institutions involved in online learning. In 2009, TBD institutions will be working to create a Web site in partnership with the Western Interstate Commission for Higher Education, a cooperative organization that focuses on technology and higher education. WCET and its parent organization were recently awarded a $629,000 grant by the Lumina Foundation for Education to advance a project that will provide adult learners with better access to information about online academic programs.

In an era when 4 million students are opting to take courses online (fully 20 percent of all college students enrolled in at least one online class last year, according to the 2008 Sloan Survey of Online Learning) and when higher education costs overall are skyrocketing, such transparency is essential. Students need to know that each online program they take will truly prepare them for their careers, and that every dollar they invest in their education is well-spent.

In 2009, WCET will create a Web site that will share and interpret data from participating institutions, including student demographics, completion rates, costs, student satisfaction levels and information on alumni experiences.

Future versions of the Web site will include outcomes for academic programs and program specializations, such as what students learn from their programs (using internal and third-party assessments), what they think about them (tapping student satisfaction surveys), and what alumni think about them (employing alumni surveys and information on job placement).

Fielding Graduate University is a provider of knowledge, new practices and graduate-level learning opportunities in the fields of clinical psychology, media psychology, organizational development and educational leadership. A nonprofit, accredited university, Fielding is headquartered in Santa Barbara, where it was founded in 1974.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 