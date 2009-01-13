Letter to the Editor: When Staffing Might Be Too ‘Selective’

When might employment staffing be too “selective”? When a Santa Barbara employment agency’s key chief officers contribute $25,000 — the largest sum for any corporation in Santa Barbara—to restrict the rights of a protected minority.
According to records —www.californiansagainsthate.com/dishonorRoll.html and www.eightmaps.com (enter “Santa Barbara” in the search field) — Select Staffing’s three top officers gave the following sums to the Yes on 8 campaign that supported the elimination of gays’ right to marry in California:
» David Sorenson, chief executive officer: $10,000
» Paul Sorenson, business manager: $10,000
» Mark McComb, chief operating officer: $5,000
Does this employment agency treat gay applicants and employees the same as it treats heterosexual applicants and employees? Or is it Selectively following employment laws?
Susan Vaughn