Longtime Santa Barbara Bank & Trust Employee Antonia Lichok Dies

Antonia “Toni” Lichok, 82, died Saturday at Santa Barbara’s Mission Terrace.
After her 2006 retirement, Lichok volunteered with the bank’s Our Gang Travel department.
She developed deep friendships with colleagues and customers, who regarded her with great affection. Remembered for her straight talk and sense of humor, she also was legendary for her coffee every day.
Lichok is survived by numerous nieces and nephews in Germany and a niece in Florida. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations in her name be made to the local Humane Society, reflecting her great love for dogs.
A funeral Mass will be at 11 a.m. Jan. 24 at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, 21 E. Sola St. in Santa Barbara. Interment will be at 11 a.m. Jan. 26 at Santa Barbara Cemetery, 901 Channel Drive. Arrangements provided by Welch-Ryce-Haider.
Brian Kerstiens is a community relations specialist for Pacific Capital Bancorp.