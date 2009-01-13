Longtime Santa Barbara Bank & Trust Employee Antonia Lichok Dies

Antonia “Toni” Lichok, 82, died Saturday at Santa Barbara’s Mission Terrace.

Born in Germany in 1927, Lichok later traveled to Canada as a World War II refugee. She settled in California with her husband and began working as a bookkeeper for Santa Barbara National Bank (now Santa Barbara Bank & Trust ) — a career spanning 46 years, and all served at the bank’s downtown branch.

After her 2006 retirement, Lichok volunteered with the bank’s Our Gang Travel department.

She developed deep friendships with colleagues and customers, who regarded her with great affection. Remembered for her straight talk and sense of humor, she also was legendary for her coffee every day.

“Toni was an inspiration to all of us. She never accepted or made excuses. Her dedication to the bank, her colleagues and our customers and shareholders is the foundation of who we are today — a caring community bank,” said George Leis, Santa Barbara Bank & Trust president and CEO. “She is greatly missed, and we are very fortunate for her valued contributions, personally and professionally, over many years.”

Lichok is survived by numerous nieces and nephews in Germany and a niece in Florida. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations in her name be made to the local Humane Society, reflecting her great love for dogs.

A funeral Mass will be at 11 a.m. Jan. 24 at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, 21 E. Sola St. in Santa Barbara. Interment will be at 11 a.m. Jan. 26 at Santa Barbara Cemetery, 901 Channel Drive. Arrangements provided by Welch-Ryce-Haider.

Brian Kerstiens is a community relations specialist for Pacific Capital Bancorp.