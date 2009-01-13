Reward Offered in Search for Pets Lost During Tea Fire

John and Bobbie Kinnear, friends and past parents of Cate School, lost their home and several pets in the Tea Fire.

They believe their older shepherd had a clear escape route and survived the fire; she has been seen in several locations in and around the Santa Barbara area.

The Kinnears ask that hikers keep an eye out on the trails in Montecito, Santa Barbara and the surrounding beaches for “Sally,” an 11-year-old black and white border collie mix.

Both dogs disappeared from the Westmont College area. A $300 reward has been offered. If you have information, call Bobbie at 805.455.0944 or John at 805.729.5618.