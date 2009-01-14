Friday, June 1 , 2018, 12:48 am | Fair 56º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Named One of Nation’s 12 ‘Distinctive Destinations’

The National Trust for Historic Preservation praises the city's architecture, downtown and cultural offerings.

By Rob Kuznia, Noozhawk Staff Writer | January 14, 2009 | 1:24 a.m.

In balmy weather that belied the winter season but fit the occasion, a representative from the National Trust for Historic Preservation on Tuesday declared Santa Barbara one of the organization’s 2009 Dozen Distinctive Destinations.

Speaking at a news conference in front of the historic Presidio on Canon Perdido Street, Anthony Veerkamp, senior program officer for the organization’s Western office, credited the city’s Spanish-style architecture and design guidelines.

“But a distinctive destination is more than just a collection of great architecture,” he said. “Santa Barbara offers its residents and visitors alike a thriving, pedestrian-friendly downtown, an active cultural calendar. … Overnight guests like myself are spoiled for choices.”

Since 2000, the National Trust for Historic Preservation has annually selected communities across the United States that offer cultural and recreational experiences different from the typical vacation destination.

Recipients of the award are essentially given bragging rights, and can advertise the honor on promotional materials. The Santa Barbara Conference and Visitors Bureau wasted no time in exercising this opportunity, and on Tuesday passed out new brochures promoting the achievement.

Mayor Marty Blum also took the podium to do a little boasting herself.

“We know that we’re good here, but it’s very wonderful to get national recognition,” said Blum, who leaves Wednesday for the U.S. Conference of Mayors in Washington, D.C., and will stay through President-elect Barack Obama‘s inauguration Jan. 20. “Santa Barbara is an absolutely wonderful place. You and I know that, and now the whole country is going to know it, and that’s OK with us.”

This year’s other winners are Athens, Ga.; Bristol, R.I.; Santa Fe, N.M.; Buffalo, N.Y.; Fort Worth, Texas; Franklin, Tenn.; Hot Springs, S.D.; Lake Geneva, Wis.; Lititz, Pa.; Saugatuck-Douglas, Mich.; and Virginia City, Nev.

Write to [email protected]

