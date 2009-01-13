Friday, June 1 , 2018, 12:52 am | Fair 56º

 
 
 
 

Susan Estrich: Respect

If we don't show it for Bush as he leaves office, what basis will we have to demand it for Obama?

By Susan Estrich | January 13, 2009 | 7:44 p.m.

I don’t hate George Bush. I never have.

I voted against him twice. I disagree with him, sometimes passionately. I think the country is in worse shape now than it was eight years ago, and that history will not be kind to him. I think America’s standing in the world has dropped precipitately, and that it isn’t just the elites who think so.

Susan Estrich
Susan Estrich
I think his administration’s failures in dealing with Hurricane Katrina were not limited to the question of whether to land Air Force One in Baton Rouge, and that the slogan “mission accomplished” on the aircraft carrier was the least of it when it comes to the mishandling of Iraq. I am glad he is leaving office next week. I won’t miss him. But I don’t hate him.

I hate Hamas and its leaders, who would rather see their children die than let Israeli children live in peace. I hate al-Qaeda and Osama bin Laden for what they did on Sept. 11, 2001. I hate serial murderers and pedophiles and people who abuse their children.

Four years ago, when John Kerry was running, some Hollywood liberals who get respect because of what’s in their wallets, not their brains, made a lot of noise about having “We Hate Bush” events. It not only was tasteless, but stupid and self-defeating. Americans don’t hate the president, and you don’t win their votes by telling them that you do.

Shortly after Newt Gingrich swept into the speaker’s chair in 1994, he was invited to keynote an event at the Ronald Reagan Library, which is not far from where I live. A panel was scheduled after his speech, and the night before, the one woman on the panel had to cancel. The library’s director called me and asked if I would take her place, and I was happy to oblige.

The first question posed to me was something about President Reagan‘s strengths, comparing him to FDR, the sort of question that was an invitation to extol the former president, a softball if tossed to anyone on the panel but me. I answered respectfully. In fact, that was what my answer was about.

I talked about respecting President Reagan because of the office held, even though I didn’t agree with him, about having differences with the president on the issues, yet not questioning his motives or patriotism. I said I was there because I believed these were fundamentally American values, part and parcel of how we do our politics, and I hoped that the same respect would be accorded to the man who was then in the White House.

The audience booed. Loudly. Not the whole audience, mind you. Nancy Reagan was in the front row with various notable members of the library’s board, and they applauded, respectfully. The booing started in the second row. Nancy Reagan apologized to me afterward and sent flowers the next day.

The booers did themselves no good, no more than the Hollywood Bush-haters. The event was on C-SPAN. I got a lot of mail. People watching were appalled. Who were these people who would boo the idea of respecting the president? Two years later, President Clinton won re-election handily. Gingrich’s revolution petered out.

I cringe when I hear my liberal friends — not to mention some of the loudmouths who get paid for it — behaving the way the audience did that day. President Bush’s last days in office have produced too much invective for my taste. Yes, I am happy his term is over. No, I don’t agree with his assessment of his legacy. But if we can’t show some civility toward him, if we don’t respect the presidency, what will we say next week, when the loudmouths on the other side start their chant?

Barack Obama faces unprecedented challenges. If he doesn’t make some missteps, especially in the early days, he will be the first president ever to avoid them. He needs breathing room, space to find his way and respect while he does. If we aren’t willing to show it for President Bush as he leaves office, what basis will we have to demand it for President Obama when he takes over?

Best-selling author Susan Estrich is the Robert Kingsley Professor of Law and Political Science at the USC Law Center and was campaign manager for 1988 Democratic presidential nominee Michael Dukakis. Click here to contact her.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 