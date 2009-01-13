Wolf to Attend Obama Inauguration

Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors co-chair Janet Wolf will attend the inauguration of President Barack Obama in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 20.

Wolf intends to spend time in Washington attending various events as part of the inauguration, as well as witness the first black president sworn into office.

“This is a milestone event of which our nation can be most proud,” Wolf said. “I know I will be joined by many others from our county as we witness this historic inauguration. Our next president is a leader who inspires many of us to rededicate ourselves to service as we work to return our nation to economic prosperity and to build a sustainable future.”

While in Washington, Wolf will attend several inaugural-related events, including, The California Bash, sponsored by the California Democratic Party, and a reception at the National Association of Counties offices.

Mary O’Gorman is chief of staff for 2nd District Supervisor Janet Wolf.