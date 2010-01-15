Saturday, April 7 , 2018, 8:39 am | Overcast 60º

 
 
 
 

California Lutheran University to Offer Psychology Doctorate

The program, to start in the fall, will be the first in Ventura County

By Karin Grennan | January 15, 2010 | 3:42 p.m.

California Lutheran University is launching Ventura County’s first doctoral program in clinical psychology at its Oxnard Center.

Several factors have brought about a greater need in the region for quality programs that prepare students to be licensed clinical psychologists, according to Mindy Puopolo, CLU’s director of graduate programs in psychology.

California’s Mental Health Services Act of 2004 increased funding for county mental health programs to work toward statewide goals for better serving people. The federal Mental Health Parity and Addiction Equity Act, which took effect Jan. 1, provides for equal treatment of mental health, alcohol and substance abuse disorders and will provide mental health services and substance abuse coverage to 113 million Americans. Another factor is that military personnel are returning from combat to Ventura County in need of help from licensed mental health professionals.

The new doctoral program in clinical psychology at CLU has been developed to help address all of these needs in the community. It will start in the fall with 17 students in the first cohort.

The program will integrate theoretical and practical approaches. Accredited by the Western Association of Schools and Colleges, the program will provide students with a broad perspective of psychology and explore the role of research in clinical practice.

The curriculum will examine major diagnostic categories in depth while also emphasizing research and practical skill development. The program will include three years of practical training, including one year at either the CLU Community Counseling & Parent-Child Study Center in Thousand Oaks or the new center slated to open in Oxnard in March, and a one-year internship.

Each student will work closely with a faculty member and four to seven other students in an ongoing research group.

CLU’s graduate psychology program also offers master’s degrees in counseling psychology and clinical psychology. The School of Education offers doctorates in K-12 and higher education leadership.

For more information on the doctoral program in psychology, call 805.493.3335.

— Karin Grennan is the media relations manager for California Lutheran University.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 