Free Legal Seminar to Cover Trusts for Pets

Learn how to ensure your pets would be protected in your absence

Our companion animals: They provide us with unconditional love and devotion on a daily basis. In return, we want to give them the very best care we can. But what would happen to our beloved pets if we became seriously ill — or worse?

Join Santa Barbara attorney Chris Jones from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Jan. 24 at the Karpeles Manuscript Library, 21 W. Anapamu St., for a free seminar on pet trusts.

Jones will provide all the information needed to legally protect your pets and make sure they are properly cared for in your absence.

The event will be hosted by All for Animals. Refreshments will be served.

For more information, click here or call 805.682.3160.



— Karen Lee Stevens is the founder and president of All for Animals.