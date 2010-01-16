Saturday, April 7 , 2018, 8:31 am | Overcast 60º

 
 
 
 

Gerald Carpenter: CAMA to Play Birthday Tribute to Chopin

In his honor, pianist Garrick Ohlsson will perform a program of his works on Saturday at the Lobero

By Gerald Carpenter, Noozhawk Contributor | January 16, 2010 | 2:55 a.m.

March 1 will be Frédéric Chopin’s 200th birthday. In honor of that anniversary, the Community Arts Music Association will bring great pianist Garrick Ohlsson to the stage of the Lobero Theatre at 8 p.m. Saturday to play a program devoted entirely to Chopin’s works.

Ohlsson has another anniversary to observe in 2010. This year makes it 40 years since he became the first American to win the International Frédéric Chopin Piano Competition in Warsaw. Chopin himself didn’t live to his 40th birthday.

Ohlsson will play the Nocturnes, Opus 9 (Nos. 1-3); the Polonaises, Opus 40 (Nos. 1-2); the Sonata No. 2 in B-Flat Minor, Opus 35 “Funeral March”; the Variations in B-Flat Major, Opus 12; the Mazurkas Opus 7 (Nos. 1-3) and Opus 30 (No. 4); the Grande valse in A-Flat Major, Opus 42; and the Scherzo No. 2 in B-Flat minor, Opus 31. There are likely to be encores; they are likely to be Chopin.

Chopin has never lacked for champions — Franz Liszt being among the first — but of living interpreters, Ohlsson has always belonged in the top tier. He doesn’t try to look all frail and poetic, like the Delacroix portrait; he is too robust and extroverted. Yet the soul he coaxes from the notes is everything the soul of Chopin should be: passionate, delicate, shadowed, mortal. And graceful, of course — exquisitely graceful.

There used to be some heated arguments over the Sonata No. 2 in B-Flat Minor — whether it was a “real” sonata or four separate pieces. Robert Schumann thought the latter — “He has simply bound together four of his most reckless children.” This has pretty much died away now, and the Sonata, classical or not, is universally recognized as a masterpiece — one of that handful of works that, by itself, confers immortality on the composer. It feels like a large-scale testament of faith or an epic tone poem, yet it is absolute music and should be served as such.

Well, arguments about meaning are just as tedious as arguments about form. Ohlsson renders both irrelevant. He is a great artist paying homage to one of the supreme masters of his art.

For tickets, click here or call the Lobero box office at 805.963.0761.

— Gerald Carpenter covers the arts as a Noozhawk contributor. He can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

