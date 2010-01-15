Saturday, April 7 , 2018, 8:40 am | Overcast 60º

 
 
 
 

Heritage Oaks Bank to Kick Off New Ad Campaign

The theme 'Expect Success' is built around the testimonials of local members

By Mitch Massey | January 15, 2010 | 2:29 p.m.

On Monday, Heritage Oaks Bank, the parent company of Business First Bank, will debut a new advertising campaign called “Expect Success.”

The campaign theme is built around local members and the success they have had in establishing their professional and personal roots in the community.

“I have always felt that the best way to tell our company’s story is to have those who have grown their businesses, with our bank’s involvement, share their success story. Consumers naturally trust their peers’ opinion in advertising, so we want to have this trust in all our messages,” said Mitch Massey, senior vice president of marketing for Heritage Oaks Bank. “This new advertising campaign is testimonial driven. ... We want the consumer connection to be first to the client and then to the association with our bank.”

Heritage Oaks Bank will be highlighting Michael Morris, partner in the law firm Andre, Morris & Buttery; Noreen Martin, owner of A&R Furniture; Gary Eberle of Eberle Winery; Ivan Huff, cross-country coach at Paso Robles High School; Brian Talley of Talley Vineyards; Mark Teixeira of Teixeira Farms; Randy Wise, owner of Straw Hat Pizza; Alex Simas, partner in the law firm Kirk & Simas; Barb and Kevin Kennedy of Kennedy Club Fitness; and Kirk Morgan of the Santa Maria Speedway.

The bank does all its advertising in-house. For the TV production part of the campaign, the bank hired Aspect Media in San Luis Obispo.

“Our focus is to portray the essence of Heritage Oaks Bank in a way that is memorable, compelling and true to their core values,” said David Thayer, president of Aspect Media. “Noted community members and longtime customers of the bank are the focus of the campaign. It’s an exciting challenge to distill their stories and rich histories down to a short, 30-second television commercial.”

The bank also will showcase one-on-one interview testimonials on its Web site with the individuals.

“Andre, Morris & Buttery has been a part of this community for over 60 years,” said Michael Morris, partner in the law firm Andre, Morris & Buttery. “Heritage Oaks Bank shares our commitment to the community and its financial needs. We are proud to join other local businesses in recognizing the important role Heritage Oaks Bank plays on the Central Coast.”

— Mitch Massey is a senior vice president of marketing for Heritage Oaks Bank.

 
