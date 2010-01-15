How to Donate to Red Cross Relief Efforts in Haiti
Call, text or go online to contribute
By Candice Tang | January 15, 2010 | 6:26 p.m.
There are three ways to donate to the American Red Cross relief efforts in Haiti:
» Text “Haiti” to 90999. This will automatically donate $10 to the American Red Cross International Disaster Response Fund ($10 will be charged to your cell phone bill).
» Call 800.RED.CROSS.
» Go to www.sbredcross.org to donate securely online.
Americans trying to locate family members in Haiti are encouraged to contact the State Department at 888.407.4747 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).
— Candice Tang is a publicist.
