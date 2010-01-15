Peabody Charter School Issues ‘Dollars for Haiti’ Challenge

Every student and staff member in all Santa Barbara schools are asked to donate $1 to relief efforts

Peabody Charter School has issued a challenge to all students and staffs of Santa Barbara public and private schools to contribute to “Dollars for Haiti.”

With the death, devastation and destruction after the earthquake in Haiti, students must find ways to express their concern and to help. It’s also important for educators to help children make sense of tragedies such as this.

We are at the beginning of a three-day weekend, in honor of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., a great American leader who devoted his life to helping those in need, giving back to the community and promoting love for everyone regardless of race, ethnicity, economic situation or religious belief. In the aftermath in Haiti, it is clear that the disaster has been marked by tremendous death and destruction, but also remarkable heroism and generosity.

Peabody Charter School asks that every student and school staff member donate $1 to the relief effort for Haiti. It’s an opportunity to honor King, to help Haiti and for children to give to others in need.

By Friday morning, Peabody already had collected hundreds of dollars. The students have really embraced the concept — literally raiding their piggy banks, giving their ice cream money and doing extra chores for their parents.

Donated funds will go to Direct Relief International for the essentials, especially water and medicine. Peabody will be proud to send in donations on behalf of the “Children of Santa Barbara.”

— Kate Ford is the principal of Peabody Charter School.