Residents Urged to Prepare Ahead of Weekend Deluge

Free sandbag stations are open to residents as forecasters predict rain through Monday

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | January 15, 2010 | 9:36 p.m.

With showers expected into the long weekend, Santa Barbara County officials are urging residents — especially those living near or adjacent to burn areas — to prepare for any chance of flooding.

Runoff is a possibility if rains become heavy enough in the Gap, Tea and Jesusita Fire burn areas, and often can produce flooding and debris flows.

The National Weather Service said a 50 percent chance of rain is expected Sunday with an increase to 70 percent in the evening. Temperatures are expected to dip into the mid-40s Sunday night. Rain also is expected Monday, with highs in the 50s.

The city of Santa Barbara will open its sandbag station at the Annex Yard, 401 E. Yanonali St., from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. After that, the station will open to the public if a flash flood warning is issued by the National Weather Service.

Free sandbags remain available at these other locations throughout the county:

» County Fire Station 14, 320 N. Los Carneros in Goleta

» County Corp Yard at the Transfer Station, 4430 Calle Real

» Santa Barbara Botanic Garden parking lot, 1212 Mission Canyon Road

» Montecito Fire Station 1 on San Ysidro Road

Sandbag stations are open for local residents to protect their property. There is no limit on the number of sandbags area residents may take. Residents must fill sandbags themselves and bring their own gloves. Contractors will not be allowed to take sandbags.

Santa Barbara residents can click here to determine whether their property is in a high flood-risk area or to learn how to protect their property.

