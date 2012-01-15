Cooling Trend in the Forecast, with Chance of Rain by Week’s End

After two weeks of spectacular January weather, Santa Barbara County’s South Coast will experience colder temperatures over the next few days. A low-pressure system may bring rain by Thursday night.

Warming centers for the homeless will be open from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday and Tuesday at the Unitarian Society of Santa Barbara, 1525 Santa Barbara St., and the Santa Barbara Student Housing Cooperative, 777 Camino Pescadero in Isla Vista.

Organizers said the warming centers may reopen later this week. Updates are available from the warming center hotline at 805.324.2372.

The National Weather Service forecast sunny skies on Monday — the Martin Luther King Day holiday — and Tuesday but said daytime temperatures would only reach the high 50s. Wind gusts to 15 mph are possible through late Monday.

Overnight lows are expected to be in the upper 30s and low 40s both days.

By midweek, daytime temperatures should be back in the upper 60s with overnight lows in the 40s and 50s.

The weather services said a slight chance of rain is in the forecast beginning Thursday night and lasting through Sunday.

