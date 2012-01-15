Learn How to Prune Young Trees the Right Way with Goleta Valley Beautiful

Keep your trees healthy with proper pruning techniques taught by experienced professionals at a free public workshop Jan. 21.

Goleta Valley Beautiful, California ReLeaf, Santa Barbara Unified School District and the Central Coast Urban Forest Council are among the co-sponsors of a Young Tree Care Workshop from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday at the San Marcos High School cafeteria, 4750 Hollister Ave.

The workshop is open to anyone who is interested in the planting and maintenance of trees in urban landscapes. The workshop will be taught in an easy to follow format by local and state experts in tree care. Members of the public, whether novices or those who have some experience at tree care, will benefit, as well as more experienced tree-care professionals looking for a refresher. Six community service credits are available for participating students and five continuing education units are available for professionals. Pruning public shade trees will be emphasized, with an additional fruit tree-pruning discussion.

Workshop leaders Dan Condon, Bill Spiewak, Norm Beard, George Jimenez and Ken Knight will demonstrate techniques that professionals use to care for young public trees. Participants will get actual experience in pruning young trees on the San Marcos High campus, with all work being done from the ground and no tree climbing involved. A short open book exam and field practice at the end will demonstrate proficiency and ability to assist in future public young tree pruning projects in your area. There will be ample opportunities to discuss your specific questions with the speakers.

The workshop is free if you register in advance. Registration forms are available by e-mailing .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or by calling 805.685.7910. The workshop is made possible through grants from the Central Coast Urban Forest Council, California ReLeaf and the Santa Barbara Unified School District.

— Ken Knight is executive director of Goleta Valley Beautiful.