Dos Pueblos Alum Josh Duvendeck Headlines DP News’ Comedy Night Fundraiser

Saturday night show at school includes silent auction with array of items to benefit DP News and DP PTSA

It’s time for Dos Pueblos High School’s Third Annual Comedy Night, a fundraiser supporting the DP PTSA and the student-run DP News.

Doors open at 6 p.m. Saturday for silent auction bidding and the curtain rises at 7 p.m. at the Elings Performing Arts Center on the Dos Pueblos campus at 7266 Alameda Ave. in Goleta.

Comedy Night began two years ago to raise funds for programs affected by large financial cutbacks. Comedy Night funds give DP News teacher John Dent the ability to provide his students some financial assistance to attend the annual Student Television Network National Video Convention. Expenses are kept to a bare minimum, ensuring that almost all the money raised will go to the programs the event supports.

We are proud to have excellent performers joining us, including funnyman Mike Gerken (aka DPHS English teacher), DP alumnus Josh Duvendeck, Trust Fall, DP Improv and “improvability: UCSB’s premier improv troupe.”

Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for students. Click here to purchase tickets online. Tickets also are available at the Dos Pueblos High business office and at the door Saturday night.

Click here to join DP News’ online bidding for silent auction items. Final bidding will take place at 6 p.m. Saturday. Auction items include a surfboard (how many students will want this!) , gift certificates to many wonderful local restaurants, and several terrific health and fitness options.

Click here for more information about Comedy Night and DP News.

— Ingrid Brown is vice president of programs for the Dos Pueblos High School PTSA.