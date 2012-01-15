She Said, Z Said: Kid’s 1st Concert Brings Back Memories of Bob Marley ... and Gordon Lightfoot?

She: Another milestone down. Koss went to his first concert last week.
Z: If your parents take you there, does it really count as your first concert?
She: Of course it does.
Z: I don’t know. If you’re not only with your parents, but also surrounded by your friends and their parents in the audience, does it really count as your first concert?
She: He thinks so. Of course it does.
Z: I’m not sure that going to a San Marcos High fundraiser at The Granada really counts as going to a concert.
She: What do you mean? There was a warm-up act, there were lights, there was staging, there were roadies, there was music by an internationally acclaimed pop star. It was totally a concert. A concert with a real band, not just one of those freebies in a park.
Z: With a live auction between acts?
She: OK, that was a little unusual. But Koss was entertained.
Z: Yeah, but he asked if they always did that at concerts.
She: I hope you said no, and that there wasn’t usually a silent auction either.
Z: As much as I enjoyed Sara Bareilles — and I did — I’m not sure it can really count as Koss’ first concert.
She: Why not?
Z: First of all, there was no waving of lighters. Or even cell phones.
She: I did kind of miss that.
Z: And there was absolutely no danger associated with the experience.
She: How does that make for a real concert?
Z: It doesn’t have to be Altamont, but there should always be an edge to rock ‘n’ roll.
She: What was your first concert?
Z: My friend, Chuck, got tickets for his Bar Mitzvah, and took me to see Gordon Lightfoot at the County Bowl.
She: And that was dangerous? Gordon Lightfoot?
Z: I had no idea what the music was — but I smelled a kind of smoke that I had never smelled before.
She: Oh. Yeah. There is that. My first concert was Bob Marley and the Wailers at UCSB. Lots of ganja love from the crowd.
Z: It’s not like Koss had to worry about what to do when someone passed him a joint in the middle of The Granada. That seems like a pretty essential part of the first concert experience.
She: I’m guessing he would have no idea what a joint was, and that you didn’t either.
Z: Sure, but Chuck knew. He had knowledge.
She: You’re right. We should stop exposing our kid to things and stop teaching him stuff, and he should get it all from his friends and on the street.
Z: Even more impressive was my second concert, which was also a Chuck Bar Mitzvah gift — a No Nukes concert at the Hollywood Bowl. His mom dropped us off and told us where to meet her after the concert.
She: It does seem like everyone remembers their first concert. I posted something about this on my Facebook page and got 61 comments in five minutes.
Z: First concert is a big deal — except when your parents take you.
She: Well, I wanted to go, too. Plus it’s not like I’m just going to go drop him off somewhere with thousands of strangers. I took him to a new friend’s house the other day and I did a complete background check on the parents and wrote down all of the their license plate numbers before I left him there.
Z: That sounds exactly like my Hollywood Bowl experience.
She: Except Chuck’s mom is probably still writing those license plate numbers down.
Z: Yes, dear.
