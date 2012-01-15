Friday, June 15 , 2018, 3:49 am | Mostly Cloudy 60º

 
 
 

She Said, Z Said: Kid’s 1st Concert Brings Back Memories of Bob Marley ... and Gordon Lightfoot?

Except in this experience, three's a crowd and there's no smoke

By Leslie Dinaberg and Zak Klobucher, Noozhawk Columnists | @lesliedinaberg | January 15, 2012 | 2:48 p.m.

She: Another milestone down. Koss went to his first concert last week.

Z: If your parents take you there, does it really count as your first concert?

She: Of course it does.

Z: I don’t know. If you’re not only with your parents, but also surrounded by your friends and their parents in the audience, does it really count as your first concert?

She: He thinks so. Of course it does.

Z: I’m not sure that going to a San Marcos High fundraiser at The Granada really counts as going to a concert.

She: What do you mean? There was a warm-up act, there were lights, there was staging, there were roadies, there was music by an internationally acclaimed pop star. It was totally a concert. A concert with a real band, not just one of those freebies in a park.

Z: With a live auction between acts?

She: OK, that was a little unusual. But Koss was entertained.

Z: Yeah, but he asked if they always did that at concerts.

She: I hope you said no, and that there wasn’t usually a silent auction either.

Z: As much as I enjoyed Sara Bareilles — and I did — I’m not sure it can really count as Koss’ first concert.

She: Why not?

Z: First of all, there was no waving of lighters. Or even cell phones.

She: I did kind of miss that.

Z: And there was absolutely no danger associated with the experience.

She: How does that make for a real concert?

Z: It doesn’t have to be Altamont, but there should always be an edge to rock ‘n’ roll.

She: What was your first concert?

Z: My friend, Chuck, got tickets for his Bar Mitzvah, and took me to see Gordon Lightfoot at the County Bowl.

She: And that was dangerous? Gordon Lightfoot?

Z: I had no idea what the music was — but I smelled a kind of smoke that I had never smelled before.

She: Oh. Yeah. There is that. My first concert was Bob Marley and the Wailers at UCSB. Lots of ganja love from the crowd.

Z: It’s not like Koss had to worry about what to do when someone passed him a joint in the middle of The Granada. That seems like a pretty essential part of the first concert experience.

She: I’m guessing he would have no idea what a joint was, and that you didn’t either.

Z: Sure, but Chuck knew. He had knowledge.

She: You’re right. We should stop exposing our kid to things and stop teaching him stuff, and he should get it all from his friends and on the street.

Z: Even more impressive was my second concert, which was also a Chuck Bar Mitzvah gift — a No Nukes concert at the Hollywood Bowl. His mom dropped us off and told us where to meet her after the concert.

She: It does seem like everyone remembers their first concert. I posted something about this on my Facebook page and got 61 comments in five minutes.

Z: First concert is a big deal — except when your parents take you.

She: Well, I wanted to go, too. Plus it’s not like I’m just going to go drop him off somewhere with thousands of strangers. I took him to a new friend’s house the other day and I did a complete background check on the parents and wrote down all of the their license plate numbers before I left him there.

Z: That sounds exactly like my Hollywood Bowl experience.

She: Except Chuck’s mom is probably still writing those license plate numbers down.

Z: Yes, dear.

— Share your first concert memories with She and Z by emailing .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). And follow them on Twitter: @lesliedinaberg. Click here for previous She Said, Z Said columns.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 