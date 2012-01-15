Goleta Rotary Evening Club Harvests Tangerines for a Cause

Members of the Goleta Rotary Evening Club were active picking tangerines at local orchards over the weekend with Food Forward.

President Martin Senn greeted Rotary members who picked fresh fruit that will be distributed to the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County, Backyard Bounty and Mend Poverty.

Past president Harold Shaff and his wife, Cheryl, hosted club members at their ranch for fellowship and barbecue. We were rewarded in many ways for our labors in the orchard. Helping people is a good feeling.

Rotary is a worldwide organization of more than 1.2 million men and women dedicated to world understanding and peace through international humanitarian, educational and cultural exchange programs. Today, there are more than 33,000 Rotary clubs in 200 countries.

Chartered in 1936, the members of the Rotary Club of Goleta participate locally and travel worldwide, participating in Rotary projects.

The Goleta Rotary Evening Club meets at 6:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month at Elephant Bar, 521 Firestone Road. Guests are always welcome.

Click here for more information about the Goleta Rotary Evening Club, or contact membership chairwoman Frances Gilliland or Senn.

— Lynn Cederquist is publicity chairwoman of the Goleta Rotary Evening Club.