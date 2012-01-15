Saturday, June 16 , 2018, 5:08 am | A Few Clouds 58º

 
 
 
 

Goleta Rotary Evening Club Harvests Tangerines for a Cause

Weekend outing benefits Foodbank of Santa Barbara County, Backyard Bounty and Mend Poverty

By Lynn Cederquist for the Goleta Rotary Evening Club | January 15, 2012 | 10:57 p.m.

Click here for a Noozhawk slide show
Click here for a Noozhawk slide show

Members of the Goleta Rotary Evening Club were active picking tangerines at local orchards over the weekend with Food Forward.

President Martin Senn greeted Rotary members who picked fresh fruit that will be distributed to the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County, Backyard Bounty and Mend Poverty.

Past president Harold Shaff and his wife, Cheryl, hosted club members at their ranch for fellowship and barbecue. We were rewarded in many ways for our labors in the orchard. Helping people is a good feeling.

Rotary is a worldwide organization of more than 1.2 million men and women dedicated to world understanding and peace through international humanitarian, educational and cultural exchange programs. Today, there are more than 33,000 Rotary clubs in 200 countries.

Chartered in 1936, the members of the Rotary Club of Goleta participate locally and travel worldwide, participating in Rotary projects.

The Goleta Rotary Evening Club meets at 6:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month at Elephant Bar, 521 Firestone Road. Guests are always welcome.

Click here for more information about the Goleta Rotary Evening Club, or contact membership chairwoman Frances Gilliland at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or Senn at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

Come and check out The Goleta Rotary Evening Club.

— Lynn Cederquist is publicity chairwoman of the Goleta Rotary Evening Club.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 