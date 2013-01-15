Clarice Clarke Named President of Lee & Associates-Central Coast

Clarice Clarke has been elected president of Lee & Associates-Central Coast.

The company has offices in Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo and Santa Maria. Its brokers cover all of Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties.

Clarke has been active in commercial real estate for more than 25 years in brokerage and various ownership and management positions, including partner in Leider Group, founding partner in Leider Hayes Commercial and has served as CFO and shareholder of Lee & Associates-Central Coast since 2008.

Along with management of these various companies, she remains a top producer in her marketplace while upholding the highest standards of professionalism and integrity.

