Information About Free Tax Preparation Available for Seniors

Information on free income-tax preparation services for the 2012 tax season throughout Santa Barbara County is available from Senior Connection, a free specialized information and referral service.

“This year, several organizations will offer free tax preparation services to senior citizens,” said Karen O’Neil, president of the Board of Directors. “The services will be provided by trained volunteer tax preparers at sites throughout the Central Coast. Some organizations will offer tax assistance for the homebound persons as well.

“Seniors interested in accessing the free tax services should make their arrangements early to ensure that they get the assistance they need.”

“It is best to make your arrangements early,” said Aaron Pankratz, program manager for Senior Connection. “Every year the week before April 15, we get frantic calls from people trying to figure out where they can get their taxes done. We have all the information people need to make their arrangements now.”

Organizations offering free tax preparation services are taking appointments now for appointments in February and March. Walk-in appointments will be available starting in February and will continue until the week before the filing deadline.

For more information on income-tax preparation sites, days and locations, call the Central Coast Commission for Senior Citizens’ Senior Connection information line at 800.510.2020 or 805.928.2552.

— Aaron Pankratz is the Senior Connection program manager for the Central Coast Commission for Senior Citizens.