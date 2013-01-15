Sunday, June 10 , 2018, 8:29 pm | Fair 66º

 
 
 
 

Letter to the Editor: Rendering America Defenseless

By Diana and Don Thorn | January 15, 2013 | 4:26 p.m.

Today, we are witnessing a full-fledged attack against the Second Amendment, legal gun owners and gun manufacturers.

Leading the movement are an imperial president, anti-gun politicians and a “pretend” mainstream media.

If this movement is fully carried out, average Americans will become defenseless, while gangs, illegal aliens, criminals and terrorists will be armed. Of course, politicians, the rich and Hollywood will be protected by guards with assault weapons.

The Second Amendment guarantees our constitutional right to keep and bear arms, and the purpose of this amendment is to allow us to protect ourselves from tyranny, including overreaching governments.

Unfortunately, President Barack Obama and his administration have a different view. When Obama ran for state Senate, he filled out a candidate questionnaire that revealed he was opposed to the manufacture, sale and possession of handguns. He also supported an assault weapons ban. When state senator, he voted against a bill that allowed homeowners the right to use a gun in self-defense during a home invasion. Does this sound like a president who cares about our God-given rights to legally own a gun and protect ourselves?

America, this gun issue is very important. Don’t let your emotions cloud reality. Does the president have the constitutional right to issue an executive order to ban guns? Why do those in power want to disarm Americans, including mothers and single women? Finally, isn’t it in the best interest of our national security to be armed, and not just by my handguns?

Stand up for your freedoms and safety.

Diana and Don Thorn
Carpinteria

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 