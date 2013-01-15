Letter to the Editor: Rendering America Defenseless

Today, we are witnessing a full-fledged attack against the Second Amendment, legal gun owners and gun manufacturers.

Leading the movement are an imperial president, anti-gun politicians and a “pretend” mainstream media.

If this movement is fully carried out, average Americans will become defenseless, while gangs, illegal aliens, criminals and terrorists will be armed. Of course, politicians, the rich and Hollywood will be protected by guards with assault weapons.

The Second Amendment guarantees our constitutional right to keep and bear arms, and the purpose of this amendment is to allow us to protect ourselves from tyranny, including overreaching governments.

Unfortunately, President Barack Obama and his administration have a different view. When Obama ran for state Senate, he filled out a candidate questionnaire that revealed he was opposed to the manufacture, sale and possession of handguns. He also supported an assault weapons ban. When state senator, he voted against a bill that allowed homeowners the right to use a gun in self-defense during a home invasion. Does this sound like a president who cares about our God-given rights to legally own a gun and protect ourselves?

America, this gun issue is very important. Don’t let your emotions cloud reality. Does the president have the constitutional right to issue an executive order to ban guns? Why do those in power want to disarm Americans, including mothers and single women? Finally, isn’t it in the best interest of our national security to be armed, and not just by my handguns?

Stand up for your freedoms and safety.

Diana and Don Thorn

Carpinteria