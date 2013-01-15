Sunday, June 10 , 2018, 8:36 pm | Fair 66º

 
 
 
 

School District’s Parcel Tax Senior Exemption Forms Now Online

By Barbara Keyani for the Santa Barbara Unified School District | January 15, 2013 | 12:21 p.m.

The Measure A2012 and Measure B2012 senior citizen parcel tax exemption forms are now posted online (click here) and available at the district administration office, 720 Santa Barbara St. Forms can also be emailed directly by contacting Alma Flores in the Santa Barbara Unified School District’s Fiscal Services Office at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

The exemption is only applicable to specific property where the senior citizen property owner resides. The completed application must be accompanied with proof of age (e.g., driver’s license or passport) and proof of ownership (e.g, 2012-13 tax bill that has the senior’s name on the tax bill).

The deadline to return the completed application and documentation is June 14.

Measure A2012 is $45 per parcel per year to support programs for more than 9,500 students in grades 7 through 12. Measure A applies to parcels within the secondary school attendance area of the Santa Barbara Unified School District. Measure A funds support math, science, technology, foreign language, arts, music and theater programs in the district’s junior and senior high schools.

Measure B2012 is a $48 per parcel per year to support programs for more than 5,500 students in kindergarten through sixth grade. Measure B applies to parcels within the elementary school attendance area of the Santa Barbara Unified School District. Measure B funds support music, math, science, and technology programs in the district’s elementary schools (Adams, Adelante Charter, Cleveland, Franklin, Harding, McKinley, Monroe, Open Alternative, Peabody Charter, Roosevelt, Santa Barbara Charter, Santa Barbara Community Academy and Washington).

For more information, or to request that an exemption form be emailed, contact Flores at 805.963.4338 x6222 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

— Barbara Keyani is the administrative services and communications coordinator for the Santa Barbara Unified School District.

