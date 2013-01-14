Sunday, June 10 , 2018, 8:49 pm | Fair 66º

 
 
 
 

Public Helps Police Identify Suspect in Pawn Shop Theft

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | January 14, 2013 | 7:06 p.m.

After releasing a surveillance video of a man suspected of stealing a laptop from a local pawn shop last fall, Santa Barbara police announced Monday they have issued a citation in the case after several people identified the man.

Sgt. Riley Harwood said 32-year-old Anthony Gordon Hentschel of Santa Barbara acknowledged stealing a laptop from a pawn shop in Santa Barbara on Oct. 26 after police came to his home to question him last Thursday.

Police had released video the previous week, showing a man entering the shop, taking a computer and going unnoticed by store clerks.

After police asked for the public’s help, officers received several calls with information about the man’s identity, according to Harwood.

He said Hentschel was cooperative during the investigation and was issued a misdemeanor citation for theft. He is scheduled to be arraigned Feb. 13 in Santa Barbara Superior Court.

The stolen computer was recovered and returned to the victim, Harwood said.

