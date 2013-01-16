Police Seek Suspect in Robbery of Santa Maria Business

Santa Maria police are searching for a suspect in connection with a commercial robbery Tuesday evening.

Sgt. Russell Mengel said a person walked into a business in the 1500 block of South Broadway about 6:48 p.m., brandished a gun at the clerk and demanded cash.

Mengel said the suspect took cash and fled on foot.

The suspect was reportedly wearing dark clothing, according to Mengel.

He said the victim was not injured.

