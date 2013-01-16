Suspect Arrested on Charges of Stalking, Threats

Santa Maria police arrested a suspect Tuesday on charges of stalking and threats in connection with an incident reported Monday.

Sgt. Russell Mengel said officers responded about 7:30 p.m. Monday to a call of a man with a gun in the 100 block of West Main Street. The suspect fled before police arrived.

During the investigation, Arthur Dewain Brown was identified as a suspect in the case, according to Mengel.

He said Brown was taken into custody on Tuesday and booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail.

At the time of Monday’s incident, according to Mengel, Brown was out of custody on bail on charges of physically assaulting the victim in this case.

